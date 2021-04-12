Huobi BTC Price Reaches $60,294.08 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for $60,294.08 or 1.00410975 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and approximately $76.02 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00067119 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00278113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.16 or 0.00716366 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,855.21 or 0.99680099 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.10 or 0.00966066 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00018824 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

