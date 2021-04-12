Huobi Token (HT) Market Cap Hits $3.98 Billion

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and approximately $1.65 billion worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $21.78 or 0.00036070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 29% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00054688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.69 or 0.00678342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.45 or 0.00088496 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

HT is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 coins. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

