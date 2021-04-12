hybrix Price Reaches $2.93 on Top Exchanges (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One hybrix coin can now be bought for $2.93 or 0.00004826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. hybrix has a market cap of $6.84 million and approximately $48,727.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, hybrix has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.42 or 0.00066553 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00273973 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.76 or 0.00704341 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,935.37 or 1.00334814 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.46 or 0.00967291 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00020278 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About hybrix

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,168 coins. hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io . The official message board for hybrix is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

