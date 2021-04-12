HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Reaches $4.05 Million

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded up 25.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. HYCON has a market cap of $4.05 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HYCON has traded up 47.4% against the dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003283 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00079262 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HYCON Profile

HYCON (CRYPTO:HYC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 3,021,027,893 coins and its circulating supply is 2,671,027,892 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HYCON is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

Buying and Selling HYCON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

