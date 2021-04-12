Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Major Shareholder Sells $637,210.32 in Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 156,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $637,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Highbridge Capital Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hycroft Mining alerts:

On Tuesday, April 6th, Highbridge Capital Management sold 24,842 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total value of $102,349.04.

Shares of Hycroft Mining stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.90. 207,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,925. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $16.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYMC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $930,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 13,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hycroft Mining by 8,895.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 15,301 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. 68.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation operates as a gold and silver producer in the United States. It holds interests in the Hycroft mine covering an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Hycroft Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hycroft Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.