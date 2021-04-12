Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.83

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 134044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HYLN shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Get Hyliion alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.57.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Park Capital Group acquired a new position in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Hyliion Company Profile (NYSE:HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hyliion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyliion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.