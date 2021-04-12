HyperExchange Hits Market Capitalization of $1.55 Million (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and $20,636.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperExchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00067399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00275117 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.37 or 0.00711899 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,289.55 or 0.99961600 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.03 or 0.00984914 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00020530 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

