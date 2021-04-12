Hyperion Achieves Market Cap of $3.97 Million (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 17.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Hyperion has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hyperion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0195 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hyperion has a market cap of $3.97 million and $152,591.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hyperion alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00054162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $408.66 or 0.00675725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00086784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00034962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00040622 BTC.

About Hyperion

Hyperion is a coin. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 7,876,642,307 coins and its circulating supply is 203,783,085 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @HyperionHYN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyperion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyperion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.