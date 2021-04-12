HyperQuant Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One HyperQuant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. HyperQuant has a market cap of $77,301.64 and approximately $4,502.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00054911 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020046 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.14 or 0.00689060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.87 or 0.00089419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00036191 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.53 or 0.00044032 BTC.

HyperQuant Coin Profile

HyperQuant (CRYPTO:HQT) is a coin. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

