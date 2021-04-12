Hyve Group (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Hyve Group Plc (OTCMKTS:ITEPF) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Separately, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Hyve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

