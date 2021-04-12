Hyve (HYVE) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Hyve coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hyve has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $5.62 million and $1.10 million worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00277296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.00 or 0.00714284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,929.57 or 1.00015180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $577.88 or 0.00964403 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,685,175 coins. The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

