I/O Coin (IOC) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.47 Million

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. I/O Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and approximately $14,787.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $283.74 or 0.00467066 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006443 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00028208 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,623.69 or 0.04318845 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000144 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,804,661 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

