Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $14.34 million and $1.88 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 21% against the dollar. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $46,259.92 or 0.76591281 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00067421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00275734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.56 or 0.00709563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,078.87 or 0.99470941 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.38 or 0.00984101 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00020622 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

