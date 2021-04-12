Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF) Shares Down 3.1%

Icanic Brands Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)’s stock price dropped 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 262,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 797,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.42.

About Icanic Brands (OTCMKTS:ICNAF)

Icanic Brands Company Inc provides life enhancement products in Canada. The company owns license for X-Sprays, a brand of life enhancement products administered through an oral spray delivery system. It markets and sells dietary supplements for nonmedical use primarily cannabinoid and cannabis-infused sprays, as well as non-cannabis infused sprays.

