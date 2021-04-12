ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider Sells $226,250.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,254 shares in the company, valued at $4,457,487. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ICFI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,767. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.48 and a 1-year high of $93.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $434.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.56 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist raised their price target on ICF International from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $102.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 336,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after buying an additional 67,194 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 464,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,635 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ICF International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,282 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in ICF International by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.