Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Sells 1,500 Shares

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) COO Kevin M. Canty sold 1,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,159.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ichor stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.94. The stock had a trading volume of 20,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,037. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 2.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Ichor had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ichor by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 156.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Ichor by 409.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 27,378 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. 78.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

