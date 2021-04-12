ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $15.37

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $14.49. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 70,682 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 18.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 19,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,169,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,234,000 after purchasing an additional 365,644 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in ICICI Bank during the fourth quarter worth $1,455,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

