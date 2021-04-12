ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $15.37

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $14.49. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 70,682 shares trading hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.
ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. ICICI Bank had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ICICI Bank Company Profile (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
