ICON Price Reaches $2.62 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, ICON has traded up 6% against the US dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $187.06 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00004320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
ICON Profile
ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,183,970 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation.
ICON Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
