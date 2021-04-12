Iconic Token 24-Hour Volume Reaches $6,750.00 (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $5.88 million and $6,750.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Iconic Token has traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00066386 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.99 or 0.00276526 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004829 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.31 or 0.00705048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,278.36 or 0.99224048 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $586.35 or 0.00965189 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020244 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding

Buying and Selling Iconic Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

