Iconic Token Reaches Market Cap of $5.99 Million (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $3,514.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded up 28.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00290545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.49 or 0.00711075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,202.02 or 0.99672020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00018103 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $483.37 or 0.00800284 BTC.

Iconic Token Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Iconic Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iconic Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

