ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez Sells 9,900 Shares

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.64, for a total value of $2,016,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at $48,937,542.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ICUI traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.50. 95,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.02 and its 200-day moving average is $201.97. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.57 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02 and a beta of 0.72.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $320.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,743 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.