Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) was down 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. Approximately 194,396 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 41,331,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $642.83 million and a P/E ratio of -2.31.

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 998.07%. The business had revenue of $11.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc focuses on monetizing the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and Fintech products. Its Mobile Energy Global division provides financial services and incentives for commercial fleet operators, including group purchasing discounts and battery buy-back programs.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.