IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $220.40

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $220.40 and last traded at $218.81, with a volume of 2401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.42.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.89.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.27.
In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IDEX by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after buying an additional 180,903 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in IDEX by 6,462.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after buying an additional 110,707 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in IDEX by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after buying an additional 110,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX (NYSE:IEX)
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
