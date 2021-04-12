IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Hits New 12-Month High at $220.40

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $220.40 and last traded at $218.81, with a volume of 2401 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $217.42.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. IDEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.27.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IEX. Norges Bank bought a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,190,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IDEX by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 818,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,005,000 after buying an additional 186,357 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after buying an additional 180,903 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in IDEX by 6,462.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 112,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after buying an additional 110,707 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in IDEX by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 206,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after buying an additional 110,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

