IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $734.59 Million

Brokerages predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce sales of $734.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $726.30 million to $743.55 million. IDEXX Laboratories reported sales of $626.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $479.33.

IDXX opened at $502.88 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $501.22 and a 200 day moving average of $471.04. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $246.40 and a 52-week high of $573.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.61, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $1,563,846.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,920.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director M Anne Szostak sold 11,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.71, for a total value of $5,815,795.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,974 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,527.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,143 shares of company stock valued at $17,729,819. Corporate insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,542,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $283,000. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2,846.9% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

