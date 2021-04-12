IG Gold (IGG) Achieves Market Cap of $29.40 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One IG Gold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $29.40 million and approximately $522,918.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00055277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00020049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.94 or 0.00273570 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004952 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

