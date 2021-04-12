IG Group (LON:IGG) Sets New 1-Year High at $951.50

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 951.50 ($12.43) and last traded at GBX 951 ($12.42), with a volume of 39045 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 948 ($12.39).

IGG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 833 ($10.88).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 836.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 817.01. The stock has a market cap of £3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In other IG Group news, insider Charlie Rozes acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 774 ($10.11) per share, with a total value of £30,960 ($40,449.44). Also, insider Robert Michael McTighe acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 828 ($10.82) per share, with a total value of £25,668 ($33,535.41).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

