IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.07.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

Shares of IHS Markit stock opened at $101.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. IHS Markit has a 52 week low of $62.20 and a 52 week high of $101.72.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from IHS Markit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.17, for a total transaction of $5,124,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,335,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,429,746.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold a total of 143,970 shares of company stock worth $13,065,364 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after buying an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth about $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,594,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

