II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Stock Price Up 4.1%

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s stock price rose 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $80.03 and last traded at $79.34. Approximately 14,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,941,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.21.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.33.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -692.76, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $786.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. II-VI’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that II-VI Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $778,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,426,935.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,365. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIVI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in II-VI by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 9.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in II-VI by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in II-VI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

