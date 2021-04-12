iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ILIAF stock traded down $2.00 on Monday, hitting $189.50. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.97. iliad has a twelve month low of $181.50 and a twelve month high of $191.50.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

