Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) PT Raised to $189.00 at Morgan Stanley

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $189.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $96.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.94.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.78. The company had a trading volume of 6,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,980. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $148.27 and a 1-year high of $228.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.91. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total value of $1,468,096.00. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,192,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,020,000 after acquiring an additional 204,018 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after acquiring an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after acquiring an additional 174,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

