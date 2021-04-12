Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Illumina worth $91,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

In other Illumina news, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at $69,203,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.24, for a total transaction of $130,699.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,751.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,614 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,411. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $403.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.42 and a 12 month high of $555.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.04.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered Illumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $374.10.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.