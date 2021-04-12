Illuvium (ILV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $753,502.00

Illuvium (CURRENCY:ILV) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Illuvium coin can currently be bought for about $87.91 or 0.00145948 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Illuvium has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. Illuvium has a market capitalization of $51.46 million and approximately $753,502.00 worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00067756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00274113 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004934 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.69 or 0.00720019 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,571.12 or 1.00560243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $591.12 or 0.00981383 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00019655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 585,420 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

