ImageCash Tops One Day Volume of $3.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ImageCash has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. ImageCash has a market capitalization of $33,830.58 and approximately $3.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00066436 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.65 or 0.00271484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $414.40 or 0.00691693 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,999.02 or 1.00147896 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.88 or 0.00951221 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00017992 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,251,386 coins and its circulating supply is 5,132,386 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.