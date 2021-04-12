ImageCoin Price Hits $0.0477 on Top Exchanges (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0477 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges. ImageCoin has a market cap of $528,213.76 and $168,762.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,067,943 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

