imbrex Hits 24 Hour Volume of $81.00 (REX)

imbrex (CURRENCY:REX) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One imbrex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. imbrex has a market capitalization of $211,812.83 and $81.00 worth of imbrex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, imbrex has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

imbrex Profile

imbrex is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. imbrex’s total supply is 24,015,497 coins and its circulating supply is 8,660,756 coins. imbrex’s official Twitter account is @rexmls and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for imbrex is /r/REXMLS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for imbrex is imbrex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Imbrex is a blockchain-based listing platform for the real-estate industry where users control their own data, have faster transaction times and be incentivised for participation. REX aims to connect vendors, buyers and agents over a open network. REX is an Ethereum-based token that will be used within the platform to pay vendors and agent. REX can also be exchanged within the platform for features like professional profile creation and profile promotion. “

imbrex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as imbrex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade imbrex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy imbrex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

