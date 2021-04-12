Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stock Price Down 7.8%

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR)’s share price traded down 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.47 and last traded at $32.72. 3,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 113,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.47.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.63.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

