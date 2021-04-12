Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.64.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Immunovant from $58.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 7.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 124.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Immunovant by 59.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,748,000 after purchasing an additional 92,890 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $15.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. Immunovant has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of -12.16.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

