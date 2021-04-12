Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $888.00

Shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 888 ($11.60) and last traded at GBX 888 ($11.60), with a volume of 28722 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 880 ($11.50).

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 83.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 751.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 686.37.

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

In other Impax Asset Management Group news, insider Ian Simm acquired 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 778 ($10.16) per share, with a total value of £12,837 ($16,771.62). Also, insider William Simon O’Regan acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 820 ($10.71) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($64,280.11).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.