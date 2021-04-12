Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $561,050.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,184,260.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mitch C. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 9th, Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.96, for a total value of $489,800.00.

NASDAQ:NARI traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 31,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,040. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.55 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.77.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $3,389,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $10,859,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $332,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 507.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 42,098 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $875,000. 17.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

