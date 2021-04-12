Incent (INCNT) Price Reaches $0.0749 on Top Exchanges

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Incent has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Incent has a market cap of $3.45 million and $160,251.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Incent coin can now be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.27 or 0.00067096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.44 or 0.00277343 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.93 or 0.00716406 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,976.51 or 0.99939976 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.78 or 0.00966092 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00018693 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Coin Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Incent

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

