Independence Holdings Corp.’s (NASDAQ:ACQRU) Quiet Period To End on April 19th

Independence’s (NASDAQ:ACQRU) quiet period will end on Monday, April 19th. Independence had issued 43,500,000 shares in its IPO on March 9th. The total size of the offering was $435,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ACQRU opened at $10.06 on Monday. Independence has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $10.73.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holdings Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

