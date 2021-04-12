Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,988 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Independent Bank worth $12,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB opened at $83.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.01. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.31.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $118.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 7.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

