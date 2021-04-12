Indexed Finance (NDX) Price Reaches $6.27 on Major Exchanges

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Indexed Finance has traded up 26.3% against the dollar. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $6.27 or 0.00010448 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Indexed Finance has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $890,441.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00066776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00272744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.28 or 0.00694907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,369.41 or 1.00535686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.85 or 0.00948999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018029 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

