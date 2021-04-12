Inex Project (INEX) Trading 17.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Inex Project (CURRENCY:INEX) traded up 16.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. Inex Project has a total market cap of $273,261.14 and $929.00 worth of Inex Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Inex Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Inex Project has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002275 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00066646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.32 or 0.00273609 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004874 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.68 or 0.00712132 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59,884.24 or 0.99712977 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.56 or 0.00958369 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00018252 BTC.

Inex Project Profile

Inex Project’s total supply is 10,890,000,000 coins. Inex Project’s official Twitter account is @inexproject . The official website for Inex Project is www.inexprojectofficial.com

Buying and Selling Inex Project

