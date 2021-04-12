Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.28 Million

Analysts expect that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $63.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.50 million. Information Services Group posted sales of $63.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year sales of $250.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $232.85 million to $259.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $263.58 million, with estimates ranging from $249.15 million to $278.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Information Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,794 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Information Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of III opened at $4.32 on Monday. Information Services Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $209.09 million, a P/E ratio of 72.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.22.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

