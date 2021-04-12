Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,803,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 271,313 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Infosys worth $47,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Infosys by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,461,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,219,000 after purchasing an additional 366,371 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Infosys by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778,782 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,746 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 6,551,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,054,000 after acquiring an additional 404,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $19.54 on Monday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The stock has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

