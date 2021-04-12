Infosys (NYSE:INFY) PT Raised to $21.00

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Get Infosys alerts:

INFY stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $19.06. 92,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,415,477. Infosys has a 12 month low of $8.09 and a 12 month high of $19.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 286,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 70,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 95,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.