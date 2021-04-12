ING Groep’s (ING) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ING. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ING Groep to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of ING stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. 255,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,543,325. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ING Groep had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 14.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ING. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ING Groep by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,336,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,049 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $15,204,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,206,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,834,000 after buying an additional 1,286,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ING Groep by 11,098.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 556,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 4th quarter worth about $4,872,000. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

