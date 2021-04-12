(INGA) (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) received a €12.00 ($14.12) target price from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

INGA has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.70 ($13.76) target price on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of (INGA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.40 ($13.41) target price on (INGA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €10.23 ($12.03).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a twelve month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a twelve month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.