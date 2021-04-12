Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Position Raised by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,954 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.51% of Ingredion worth $26,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,550 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $888,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Ingredion by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 11,682 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 145.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

INGR stock opened at $90.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.24. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.29. Ingredion had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,545. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

